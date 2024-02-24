Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveils skill centre in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a Skill India Centre (SIC) here in Dhenkanal.
Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the SIC will further strengthen the skill development landscape of the region and make the youths future-ready. The inauguration of SIC in Dhenkanal is inspired from reputed institutions like IIMC which focuses on providing high-quality education to unleash the potential of the youth.
“IIMC Dhenkanal has been given the status of a deemed university. Skill India Centre inaugurated today, if connected with IIMC Dhenkanal will make it a futuristic centre of modern communication in the coming days,” the union minister said.
He said these centres are being developed keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The SIC is a progressive step in enabling the state to catalyse the potential of its young talent. It provides students with specialised training in new techniques and motivates them to learn via cutting-edge technologies and tools.
“The centre will enable students to gain rich experience in emerging trends and learn how to apply these skills in today’s evolving job landscape. It will not only provide future skills courses to students at affordable prices but also preserve the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in contemporary contexts,” Pradhan said.
Constructed over a sprawling 6,000 sq ft area, the centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and modern facilities which will play a pivotal role in moulding the future of youth and open avenues for placement in domestic and global markets.
It has around five modern laboratories and three training halls with a capacity to train around 1,200 youths per year. Pradhan had inaugurated another Skill India Centre in Sambalpur on February 20.