Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveils skill centre in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a Skill India Centre (SIC) here in Dhenkanal.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the SIC will further strengthen the skill development landscape of the region and make the youths future-ready. The inauguration of SIC in Dhenkanal is inspired from reputed institutions like IIMC which focuses on providing high-quality education to unleash the potential of the youth.

“IIMC Dhenkanal has been given the status of a deemed university. Skill India Centre inaugurated today, if connected with IIMC Dhenkanal will make it a futuristic centre of modern communication in the coming days,” the union minister said.

He said these centres are being developed keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The SIC is a progressive step in enabling the state to catalyse the potential of its young talent. It provides students with specialised training in new techniques and motivates them to learn via cutting-edge technologies and tools.