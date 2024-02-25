1,025 kg ganja worth Rs 10 crore seized in Odisha's Boudh

Upon closer inspection, they unearthed approximately 1,025 kilogram of contraband ganja hidden within the sacks. The estimated value of the seized ganja is Rs 10.02 crore, the SP added.

The truck, bearing a Maharashtra registration number, was taken to Boudh Adarsh police station, and the driver, Sarfaraz Khan (38), and helper, Milan Yadav (41), both residents of Pardi in Maharashtra, were apprehended.

In addition to the ganja seizure, police confiscated Rs 18,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the possession of the driver and helper. Both Khan and Yadav have been remanded to court, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, the SP informed.