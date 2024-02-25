1,025 kg ganja worth Rs 10 crore seized in Odisha's Boudh

BERHAMPUR: Boudh police on Friday intercepted a truck carrying a huge consignment of ganja and seized around 10.25 quintal of the contraband worth around Rs 10 crore.
According to Boudh SP, Raj Prasad, the police received a tip-off regarding the transportation of ganja and stationed themselves at the Mahanadi Bridge Chowk in Boudh town. Upon interception of a truck en route from Sonepur to Maharashtra, purportedly loaded with cashew nuts, the cops found a concealed compartment containing multi-coloured sacks beneath the cashew nut bags.
Upon closer inspection, they unearthed approximately 1,025 kilogram of contraband ganja hidden within the sacks. The estimated value of the seized ganja is Rs 10.02 crore, the SP added.
The truck, bearing a Maharashtra registration number, was taken to Boudh Adarsh police station, and the driver, Sarfaraz Khan (38), and helper, Milan Yadav (41), both residents of Pardi in Maharashtra, were apprehended.
In addition to the ganja seizure, police confiscated Rs 18,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the possession of the driver and helper. Both Khan and Yadav have been remanded to court, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, the SP informed.