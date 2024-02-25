Badminton stadium launched at Betnoti

BARIPADA: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu inaugurated a badminton stadium at Betnoti. The stadium developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will foster holistic development in rural areas and cultivate a sports-centric culture.

Tudu commended HPCL for the sports facility and urged the local community to fully leverage the benefits of the stadium in the remote area. The stadium constructed at a cost of `30 lakh will address the pressing need for accessible sporting infrastructure in rural areas and help talent identification besides nurturing youth who were lacking exposure to professional coaching and competitive avenues.

Chief regional manager (retail), HPCL Bhubaneswar FC Sahu said with the investment in the badminton stadium the company aspires to make a positive impact on the lives of rural youth, providing them with a platform to pursue their passion for sports.