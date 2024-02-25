Bijoy Mohapatra, son’s BJD entry buzz in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: In a development which fuels speculations of entry of Aravind Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Mohapatra, into electoral politics, a public meeting was held at Talakusama village on Saturday.
The gathering witnessed a substantial turnout of Mohapatra senior’s supporters, with both Bijoy and his son in attendance.
Political observers speculate that there is likelihood the father-son duo may align with the BJD in near future.
The meeting, spanning over three hours, saw Bijoy engaging with his supporters on the prevailing political situation in the state and soliciting their advice for his political course ahead of the upcoming polls.
While some supporters urged Bijoy to sever ties with the BJP, others advocated for his son’s foray into electoral politics. Several attendees suggested that Bijoy and his son consider joining the ruling BJD, citing the party’s popularity and development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Aravind remained non-committal. “We are in discussions with our supporters to determine our next political step,” he said.
Ajay Kumar Das, a supporter from Talakusama, reaffirmed his unflinching support for Bijoy, expressing readiness to abide by any decision made by the veteran leader. Das spoke on the groundswell of support for Bijoy at the grassroots level in Patkura and Mahakalapada areas during his tenure as a minister.
The meeting drew a large gathering indicating the relevance and influence of the veteran leader and former minister in the region.
As discussions unfold and speculations abound, the future course of action of the father-son duo remains a subject of keen interest, which can contribute largely to how the situation unfolds in Kendrapara district.
Bijoy Mohapatra’s graph post 2000
In 2000, Bijoy Mohapatra was prevented from contesting
Bijoy is one of the founders of BJD
He was denied ticket for Patkura from where BJD’s Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak contested
In 2004, Bijoy as Odisha Gana Parishad candidate lost from Atanu in Patkura
In 2009, he lost as a BJP candidate from BJD’s Bed Prakash Agarwalla in Patkura
In 2014, Bijoy lost from Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak from Mahakalapada
In 2019, he was again defeated by BJD’s Sabitri Agarwalla