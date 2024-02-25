Bijoy Mohapatra, son’s BJD entry buzz in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: In a development which fuels speculations of entry of Aravind Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Mohapatra, into electoral politics, a public meeting was held at Talakusama village on Saturday.

The gathering witnessed a substantial turnout of Mohapatra senior’s supporters, with both Bijoy and his son in attendance.

Political observers speculate that there is likelihood the father-son duo may align with the BJD in near future.

The meeting, spanning over three hours, saw Bijoy engaging with his supporters on the prevailing political situation in the state and soliciting their advice for his political course ahead of the upcoming polls.

While some supporters urged Bijoy to sever ties with the BJP, others advocated for his son’s foray into electoral politics. Several attendees suggested that Bijoy and his son consider joining the ruling BJD, citing the party’s popularity and development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Aravind remained non-committal. “We are in discussions with our supporters to determine our next political step,” he said.

Ajay Kumar Das, a supporter from Talakusama, reaffirmed his unflinching support for Bijoy, expressing readiness to abide by any decision made by the veteran leader. Das spoke on the groundswell of support for Bijoy at the grassroots level in Patkura and Mahakalapada areas during his tenure as a minister.