Manpower crunch leaves Horticulture directorate in Sundargarh in a lurch

ROURKELA: While horticulture farmers of tribal-dominated Sundargarh district continue to show promising outcomes with their own personal efforts, the district seems to be falling apart in tapping into its full potential in the sector reportedly due to manpower and resource crunch.

If sources are to be believed, the Horticulture directorate under the Agriculture department owing to the dearth in staff, is allegedly lackadaisical in implementation of various schemes and extension activities.

They say the horticulture wing does not have authentic data of the total coverage area and for years, is reportedly using the assumptive data of the Agriculture department.

During a review meeting on Friday, the state authorities issued stern warning to the district horticulture officials to complete disbursement of incentives to farmers under the Crop Diversification Programme in Mega Lift Irrigation Projects (CDPMLIP), with immediate effect.