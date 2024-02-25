Modi govt committed to skilling youth: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR/DEOGARH: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government is committed to skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling the youth of the nation to make them competent and self-reliant.

Inaugurating the third Skill India Centre in Deogarh, Pradhan said training in specialised courses will benefit the graduates immensely and facilitate a thriving and rewarding career in their chosen profession in the global markets. “The Skill India Centre unlocks the potential of the youth through comprehensive skill training initiatives, aligning with the Modi Guarantee to transform India into a global skill hub,” he said.

The establishment of Skill India Centres marks a strategic step towards aligning with the dynamic demands of various industries as these centres will serve as pillars of practical knowledge in these demand-driven sectors like media, tourism and hospitality and IT-ITeS.

Built over 3,237 sq ft area, the skill centre is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, advanced laboratories and specialised spaces to cater to the diverse needs of modern education and skill development. The centre will impart training to students with practical and hands-on experience across 10 courses including story board artist, graphic designer, stitchers - goods and garments, cutter, helper, Barista executive, food and beverage service associate and IT help desk assistant.

The Union minister had inaugurated a Skill India Centre in Sambalpur on February 20 followed by another in Dhenkanal on February 23. The centres will establish Odisha as a new-age skills hub that will instill confidence among local youth to enter the emerging job market.