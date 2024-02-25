Odia migrant’s body flown from Malaysia

JAJPUR: The body of an Odia migrant, who died at his workplace in Malaysia a couple of days back, will be brought to his native village Kalakhanda under Bari block of the district, thanks to the efforts of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to information, Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, son of Jagabandhu Sahoo had been working in a hotel in Malaysia for the last seven years. He had last come to his house eight months back.

However, his body was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. A youth from Nayagarh district who also works in the same hotel, informed the family of Jyoti Ranjan about his death on February 16.

Hearing the news, Jyoti Ranjan’s paternal uncle filed a complaint with the Bari Ramchandrapur police station, alleging his nephew was murdered in a pre-planned manner. Based on the report, police registered a case.