Odisha: August deadline for VIMSAR ultramodern library

SAMBALPUR: The long-pending dream of an ultramodern library for Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to be fulfilled this year as the Public Works Department (PWD) has set a target to complete the complex by August.

Set to be developed on over 4,000 sq ft area on the premises of VIMSAR, the complex will have a ground plus five (G+5) floor building. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16.44 crore. As per the proposal, the seating capacity of the proposed library complex is 350. Moreover, the complex will also have a canteen with 250 seating capacity, a lift, parking space and other facilities.

Superintending engineer of PWD-II, Ashok Lenka said the work is going at a good pace. “Currently work for casting the roof of the third storey is underway. A target has been set to complete the construction by August this year,” he informed.