Odisha: August deadline for VIMSAR ultramodern library

SAMBALPUR: The long-pending dream of an ultramodern library for Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to be fulfilled this year as the Public Works Department (PWD) has set a target to complete the complex by August.
Set to be developed on over 4,000 sq ft area on the premises of VIMSAR, the complex will have a ground plus five (G+5) floor building. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16.44 crore. As per the proposal, the seating capacity of the proposed library complex is 350. Moreover, the complex will also have a canteen with 250 seating capacity, a lift, parking space and other facilities.
Superintending engineer of PWD-II, Ashok Lenka said the work is going at a good pace. “Currently work for casting the roof of the third storey is underway. A target has been set to complete the construction by August this year,” he informed.
Presently, the central library of VIMSAR operates from a two-storey building and it does not have adequate space due to which students have been facing problems since the last many years. The seating capacity of the existing library of VIMSAR, which has 1,000 undergraduate (UG) students, 350 postgraduate (PG) students and 150 house surgeons, is only around 150.
In 2020, junior doctors of the institution had demanded for an ultramodern library complex in VIMSAR after which a proposal was sent to the state government in the same year in April. Later in July 2021, the government approved the proposal for construction of the library-cum-canteen at the institution.
A medical student at the institution said the current library could not be used by everyone as it lacks adequate space. “We will be benefitted after the proposal of the modern library is materialised as we could get national and international journals for further research and preparation,” he said.