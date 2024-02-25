Odisha CM Naveen announces 34 new NACs, five get municipality upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the general elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced formation of 34 new notified area councils (NACs) in 20 districts and upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities in four districts.

With this, the number of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state has gone up to 149 including five municipal corporations, 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. Earlier, the state had five municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 63 NACs in its 30 districts.

The chief minister hoped the newly created ULBs will ensure overall socio-economic development of areas under their jurisdiction. The five NACs that have been upgraded to municipalities are Boudhgarh in Boudh district, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji in Balangir and Chhatrapur and Aska in Ganjam.