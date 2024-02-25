Odisha CM Naveen announces 34 new NACs, five get municipality upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the general elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced formation of 34 new notified area councils (NACs) in 20 districts and upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities in four districts.
With this, the number of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state has gone up to 149 including five municipal corporations, 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. Earlier, the state had five municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 63 NACs in its 30 districts.
The chief minister hoped the newly created ULBs will ensure overall socio-economic development of areas under their jurisdiction. The five NACs that have been upgraded to municipalities are Boudhgarh in Boudh district, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji in Balangir and Chhatrapur and Aska in Ganjam.
Of the 34 new NACs, the maximum four urban areas in Jajpur and Cuttack districts have been accorded the status of NAC, followed by three in Rayagada, two each in Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Ganjam and Khurda and one each in the rest 11 districts.
The new NACs are Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jaraka and Chandikhole in Jajpur district, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghpur and Niali in Cuttack district and Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamkatak in Rayagada district. Pallahara and Chhendipada in Angul district, Basta and Simulia in Balasore, Paikamal and Bheden in Bargarh, Belapada and Saintala in Balangir, Shergarh and Kukudakhandi in Ganjam and Tangi and Begunia in Khurda have also been declared as NACs.
Similarly, Agarpada in Bhadrak, Jaipatna in Kalahandi, Raikia in Kandhamal, Borigumma in Koraput, Sinapali in Nuapada, Dunguripali in Subarnapur, Bonai in Sundargarh, Kantilo in Nayagarh, Betnoti in Mayurbhanj, Parjang in Dhenkanal and Kantamal in Boudh district have been accorded NAC status.
As per the chief minister’s office, the decision was taken following demands from locals during the district tour of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian. “The ULBs have been formed keeping in view the demands of people, growth in urban population and the need for socioeconomic development of the areas in mind,” the statement said.
After the announcement, Ganjam district now has the highest 20 ULBs and Deogarh the lowest one. At least 20 per cent of the state’s population resides in urban areas, covering five per cent of the entire landmass of Odisha.
Upgradation of ULBs
Five existing NACs upgraded to municipalities in four districts
Of the 34 new NACs, maximum four are in Jajpur and Cuttack
Ganjam has the highest 20 ULBs and Deogarh the lowest one