Odisha education board refutes allegation of English question paper leak

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) refuted allegations of English question paper leak in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. “There is no question paperleak in the matric examinations yet. It has been 24 hours since the English examination was held and we have not received any complaint on question leak,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

If the question papers were leaked during the conduct of the examination, it would have been come to the notice of BSE authorities. He said the rumour of question leak may be the handiwork of miscreants with the intention of misleading the Board. A purported English question paper and its answer sheet reportedly had gone viral on social media in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 examinees were booked for malpractice during examination on second language English subject, informed Mohanty. Different irregularities in conduct of examination were detected in seven centres of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts through through CCTV footage and live CCTV surveillance from the command control room (CCR).

The irregularities detected include violation of examination norms and non-adherence to instructions of the Board. The irregularities have been reported to authorities concerned for necessary action against erring staff and officials.