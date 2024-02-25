Odisha govt issues SOP to prevent heat wave illnesses, deaths

As per the SOP, while the control room at district surveillance unit will function 24x7 with a dedicated phone number, round-the-clock duty roster of medical officers will be displayed in the causality.

Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said CDMOs have been asked to ensure readiness of rapid response team at district and block levels to face challenges of heat related emergencies. They are required to engage nodal officers at district, SDH and CHC level for monitoring, supervision and reporting of cases.

As per the SOP, ORS corners will be opened at strategic places like OPD, paediatrics ward and infectious ward of the health institutions from March 1. All public hospitals will ensure availability of drugs and logistics such as ORS, IV fluids, ice packs and other consumables with emergency kits in the designated heat stroke room.

“Patient waiting areas in health facilities should have adequate drinking water and ORS distribution facilities. District surveillance unit will coordinate with the district emergency cell of the respective collectorate for heat wave forecast based on which prompt action will be undertaken for prevention and management of heat related illness at district level,” Dr Mishra added.