Odisha must focus on pharma sector to make most of drug exports: Pharmacy Council of India V-P

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-president of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Prof Pramod Yeole urged Odisha government to initiate measures to attract investments in the pharmaceutical sector.

“There is no significant growth of pharma industry in the state. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are the leading states in terms of revenue generated by pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers,” he said at the youth pharma festival here on Saturday.

Stating the growth rate of pharmaceutical industry in India is 15 per cent as compared to global rate of four to six per cent, Prof Yeole said around 10 per cent of the global requirements are fulfilled by India. Around 20 per cent of the generic drugs and around 60,000 types of generic drugs are supplied by the country to 220 nations.