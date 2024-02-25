OERC seeks report from OPGC on Ib thermal ash pond

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has directed the Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) to submit a status report on the new ash pond approved by it for the 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) third and fourth units of Ib Thermal Power Station.

OERC’s directive came in the wake of allegations that OPGC is illegally dumping ash from the third and fourth units to the ash pond dedicated for the first two units leading to breach of pond in December, 2023 even after the commission had approved construction of a new ash pond at an estimated cost of Rs 582 crore.

One of the objectors submitted before the commission during the recent public hearing of OPGC’s applications that a capital cost of Rs 582 crore for construction of an ash pond dedicated to stage-II plant was passed in the provisional tariff order on January, 2023. As a result, annual fixed cost has increased, so has generation tariff from the third and fourth units.

However, the fact remains that the ash pond is not functioning since the commissioning of the two units and Rs 582 crore spent on ash pond package as on March, 2020 too remains idle. The company has been dumping ash from stage-II units in the ash pond dedicated to first two units.

The commission has further asked OPGC about implementation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) and flue gas conditioning (FGC) plants.