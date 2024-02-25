Over 13,000 opium plants worth Rs 26 lakh destroyed in Odisha

BARIPADA: In a major crackdown on illegal cultivation of opium, police, Excise and Forest departments on Saturday raided two villages in Jashipur and set over 13,000 plants on fire. The opium was grown on the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve here.
Mayurbhanj deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dolamani Bhoi said worth of the plants was more than Rs 26 lakh.
“Acting on a tip-off about illegal cultivation of opium in Thakurgoda and Bundeiposi villages in Jashipur, a team lead by Karanjia sub-divisional police officer Subrat Kumar, Jashipur IIC Sanjukta Mahalick along with excise and forest officials raided the areas,” he said.
During the raid, the contraband was found to be cultivated on over 28 decimal land. Soon after, the plants were uprooted and set ablaze in presence of the local tehsildar.
“While around 10,000 opium plants worth around Rs 20 lakh were cultivated in Thakurgoda village, at least 3,000 such plants worth Rs 6 lakh were found to be grown in Bundeiposi village,” the DSP said adding, two separate cases under section 18 of the NDPS Act were registered in this connection.
He said the local revenue inspector has been asked to inquire whether the lands were government or private, and to ascertain as to who was involved in the illegal business. “Necessary action will be taken against the culprits,” Bhoi informed.