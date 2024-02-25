Over 13,000 opium plants worth Rs 26 lakh destroyed in Odisha

BARIPADA: In a major crackdown on illegal cultivation of opium, police, Excise and Forest departments on Saturday raided two villages in Jashipur and set over 13,000 plants on fire. The opium was grown on the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve here.

Mayurbhanj deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dolamani Bhoi said worth of the plants was more than Rs 26 lakh.

“Acting on a tip-off about illegal cultivation of opium in Thakurgoda and Bundeiposi villages in Jashipur, a team lead by Karanjia sub-divisional police officer Subrat Kumar, Jashipur IIC Sanjukta Mahalick along with excise and forest officials raided the areas,” he said.