Denied money for booze, youth opens fire at mom in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 41-year-old woman suffered grievous injury after being reportedly shot at by her son for refusing to give him money for alcohol at Kalasakhamana village within Banigocha police limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday evening.

While the victim, Duhita Pradhan, has been hospitalised, police on Sunday detained her 23-year-old son Sushant Pradhan and are interrogating him.

Sources said after sundown, Sushant reached home in an inebriated condition and demanded money from his mother to buy more alcohol. When Duhita refused, he became agitated, went to his room and returned with a country-made gun. When his demand was turned down once again, he opened fire at his mother.

Duhita suffered bullet injury on her leg and became unconscious due to profuse bleeding. On hearing the gunshot and the woman’s screams, neighbours reached the spot. But by then, Sushant had already fled leaving the gun in the house.