Former sarpanch’s husband attacked over political rivalry in Odisha

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Madhuban village within Baranga police limits after the husband of a ruling BJD-backed former sarpanch was critically injured in an attack over political rivalry.

The victim Pabitra Pradhan was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

As per an FIR filed in Baranga police station, Pabitra who is the president of the village committee, had gone to make payments to labourers engaged in the construction of a community center in the village and was having tea at a stall when the accused, Bharat Majhi, Nilei Majhi, Filu Majhi and three others reached the spot in a car, and attacked him with Bhujali and iron rods. The attackers are believed to be supporters of the BJP.

When Pabitra’s supporters rushed to the spot, the accused fled leaving the car behind. Pabitra’s supporters then vandalised the car. On being informed a team of police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. A platoon of police force has been deployed in the village to check any further untoward incidents, said a senior police officer.