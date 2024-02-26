Fresh EC directive on transfer of Odisha govt officers

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India has asked states to ensure officers who are transferred out of a district ahead of elections are not posted to other district within the same parliamentary constituency.

As per the existing policy, government officers serving in home district or those who have completed more than three years in the current place of posting are transferred before Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

As it had come to the notice of the Election Commission that government in some states are tweaking the transfer policy and posting officers in another district which comes under the same parliamentary constituency. On transferring them ahead of elections, the panel has sought to plug loopholes being exploited by state governments.