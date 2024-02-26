Man duped of Rs 53K with lottery prize bait in Odisha

Subsequently, the victim received another message which said he had deposited the GST dues of Rs 13,990 in a wrong bank account. He was asked to deposit the same amount again in another bank account. As advised, Satya deposited the money on Tuesday.

Satya then received a link on his phone and was asked to share his bank account number and IFSC code. As soon as he provided his banking details, Rs 19,898 was debited from his account.

The victim tried to contact the number from which he had received the text message and link but it was switched off. Realising that he has been duped, he approached Panikoili police.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation into it. An officer at Panikoili police station said, “We appeal to the public to be cautious while dealing with such offers from unknown sources. People should never share their bank account, Aadhaar or personal details with strangers for any reason.”