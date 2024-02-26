NGT panel to probe encroachments on Mahanadi river bed in Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to inquire into allegations of encroachments in form of constructions on stretches of Mahanadi river bed at Kanheipur, Bhagamba, Bhadimula, Gatiroutpatna and Diha Sahi in the city.
Shailesh Sahoo of Cuttack had filed the petition after which NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi ordered a probe into the matter. Sahoo had sought intervention into inaction by the authorities on illegal constructions on the river bed and along it in the areas within Chauliaganj and CRRI police limits.
The bench of Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Dr Afroz Ahmad (expert member) on February 19 said the allegations made in the application prima facie raise substantial questions relating to environment coming under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.
“In view of the averments made in the application, we also consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action,” the bench said.
The joint committee comprises representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), integrated regional office of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhubaneswar, principal secretary State Water Resource department, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the district magistrate, Cuttack.
The bench directed the joint committee to meet within two weeks, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the project proponents concerned, verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action to the concerned authorities.
As the facts and circumstances of the case and the place of actual cause of action came within jurisdiction of NGT’s eastern zone bench, the principal bench transferred the case for listing of the matter before that bench on April 23. “Factual and action taken report by the joint committee be filed before the eastern zone bench in Kolkata,” the bench directed, adding, the OSPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.