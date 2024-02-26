NGT panel to probe encroachments on Mahanadi river bed in Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to inquire into allegations of encroachments in form of constructions on stretches of Mahanadi river bed at Kanheipur, Bhagamba, Bhadimula, Gatiroutpatna and Diha Sahi in the city.

Shailesh Sahoo of Cuttack had filed the petition after which NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi ordered a probe into the matter. Sahoo had sought intervention into inaction by the authorities on illegal constructions on the river bed and along it in the areas within Chauliaganj and CRRI police limits.

The bench of Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Dr Afroz Ahmad (expert member) on February 19 said the allegations made in the application prima facie raise substantial questions relating to environment coming under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

“In view of the averments made in the application, we also consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action,” the bench said.