Odisha: 30 aboard boat stranded in Chilika Lake, rescued

BERHAMPUR: At least 30 passengers aboard a motorboat faced a harrowing experience on Sunday after their vessel got stuck for hours in Chilika Lake near Satapada after its engine developed a technical snag.

Sources said the boat, ferrying passengers from Janhikuda to Satapada reportedly developed a snag leaving it stranded in the lake.

Apart from passengers, it was carrying 80 two-wheeler vehicles and other articles. After some passengers on board recorded the plight and posted on social media, local fishermen reached out to rescue the stranded passengers. District administration officials also arrived to help passengers evacuate to safety.