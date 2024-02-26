Odisha: 30 aboard boat stranded in Chilika Lake, rescued

BERHAMPUR: At least 30 passengers aboard a motorboat faced a harrowing experience on Sunday after their vessel got stuck for hours in Chilika Lake near Satapada after its engine developed a technical snag.
Sources said the boat, ferrying passengers from Janhikuda to Satapada reportedly developed a snag leaving it stranded in the lake.
Apart from passengers, it was carrying 80 two-wheeler vehicles and other articles. After some passengers on board recorded the plight and posted on social media, local fishermen reached out to rescue the stranded passengers. District administration officials also arrived to help passengers evacuate to safety.
Residents of around 92 villages near the lake rely on this route for daily commute. They cross five kilometre through Chilika Lake to reach the mainland, which poses a risk to their lives, particularly during storms and other mechanical problems.
This incident marks the second such occurrence this year. Last month, a boat carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala got stuck in Chilika Lake for around two hours.
Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced to build of two bridges over Chilika Lake without hampering the marine habitat. The two bridges will be signature bridges under the Bharatmala project.