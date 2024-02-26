Odisha: ABVP, Congress seek minister’s resignation over paper leak, holds protest

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the state government of failing to ensure smooth conduct of the ongoing HSC board exams and trying to suppress the question paper leak incident, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and student and youth Congress on Sunday gheraoed the official residence of School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi and sought his resignation.

The ABVP and youth Congress also sought a thorough and independent probe into the incident and strict action against those involved in the alleged question paper leak.

Police had to intervene and strengthen security around the minister’s residence to maintain law and order. Several ABVP and student and youth Congress leaders were detained during the protest, police said.

The ABVP members who gheraoed the minister’s residence in the morning alleged that the English question paper was leaked before the examination in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts and went viral on WhatsApp.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, had issued clarification on Saturday terming the allegations of question paper leak as false and baseless.