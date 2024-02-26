Odisha govt set to introduce Pharm D course, expanding horizons for Pharmacy students

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that will open up wide opportunities for pharmacy students, the state government is set to give permission to institutions to offer Pharm D course for the first time from the next academic session.

The Pharm D (doctor of pharmacy) course is a professional doctoral programme in the field of pharmacy. It consists of five years of academic coursework followed by a one-year internship at an academic hospital aimed at providing practical experience.

Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra have already approved the lucrative course that was first introduced in the country in 2008 by Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

While the eligibility for the Pharm D course is Class XII in the science stream with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks, B Pharm graduates can also enter the programme post baccalaureate through lateral entry admission. This is the only doctoral option accessible immediately after completing Class XII. Director of medical education and training (DMET) Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said Pharm D is a comprehensive programme designed to equip students with knowledge and skills.