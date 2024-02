BALASORE: Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries after a car collided with a truck at Kuruda bypass within Balasore Sadar police limits on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Srikant Panda (45) of Oupada village and Mayadhar Raj (45) of Bankipada village in Nilagiri. The mishap took place at around 4 pm.

Sources said five persons were travelling from Soro to Balasore in a car. Near a diversion at Kuruda bypass, the four-wheeler rammed into a truck just after the heavy vehicle overtook it.

While the truck driver fled after the mishap, the five occupants of the car suffered injuries. They were rushed to FM Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced Srikant and Mayadhar dead.

Balasore Sadar IIC Dayanidhi Das said police registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem. The two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and further investigation is underway.