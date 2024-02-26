Over 10,000 ticket hopefuls signal BJD's confidence in Odisha elections; party anticipates historic win

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that the people of Odisha have already decided to make Naveen Patnaik the chief minister of the state for the sixth consecutive time, the ruling BJD on Sunday said over 10,000 aspirants have applied for tickets from the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

General secretary (organisation) of the regional outfit Pranab Prakash Das said the party is moving towards a historic win in the coming elections as is evident from a large number of applications for tickets.

“Many professionals and leaders of national political parties have applied for tickets from the regional party which shows that people’s trust and confidence in the leadership of the chief minister is increasing,” he added.