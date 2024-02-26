Parts of Odisha to witness rains for 3 days

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha are expected to witness light to moderate rains or thundershower activity for the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Banapur in Khurda and Bellaguntha in Ganjam district received heavy showers and recorded 110 mm and 100 mm rains respectively. The capital city also received light showers on Saturday night.
“Due to an active western disturbance and an anti-cyclonic circulation, dry and cold westerly winds are interacting with moisture-laden warm winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal. These weather conditions are leading to rainfall activity and cloudiness in parts of the state,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das.
The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershower at one or two places in 12 districts on Monday. The rainfall activity has also led to a decrease in day temperature at many places of the state.
On the day, Malkangiri was the hottest at 35.2 degree Celsius, followed by Rayagada 34.4 degree C and Paralakhemundi 34.2 degree C. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 29.8 degree C and 29.2 degree C respectively.
The capital city’s temperature was 36.2 degree C on Thursday. Meanwhile, the regional Met office said there will be no large change in night (minimum) temperature in the state during the next four to five days.