Survivors launch first-of-its-kind Cancer Sahayog Centre in Bargarh

BARGARH: In a ray of hope for cancer patients of western Odisha, especially Bargarh, a first of its kind Cancer Sahayog Centre (CSC) started by cancer survivors of the district was inaugurated here on Sunday.

The unique endeavour by members of Bargarh Fighters’ Group and Bhubaneswar-based social organisation ‘Umeedein’ is an effort to bring cancer patients back into the mainstream of society by providing psychological support to them and their families besides financial support wherever needed.

Recently, the long-pending demand for a cancer hospital in Bargarh materialised with the Fighters’ Group playing a pivotal role in it. Through the CSC, the volunteers will help the cancer patients and their family in making the cancer care journey simple and smooth through proper guidance and assistance. The centre has been set-up at the back side of Lengu Mishra Mini Stadium in Bargarh town.

Chairman of Fighters’ Group Trust, Aswini Kumar Darjee said, “Cancer survivors who have battled cancer for many years can guide a patient to face the problems with resolve so that they do not find it difficult to get the right treatment at the right place and time.”

For the time being, the centre will cater to the patients in the western Odisha region. A community outreach volunteer called Cancer Sahayogi will operate from the centre.

Apart from district administration officials, Bargarh MLA, Debesh Acharya, Dr Naresh Pradhan from Bargarh Cancer Hospital, radiation specialist of VIMSAR, Burla Dr Biswa Ranjan Routray were among those present during the launch.