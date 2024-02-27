Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd must keep people’s interest first: Union Minister Pradhan

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, as a public sector undertaking, must keep people’s interest in mind while opening new mining projects like the one in Chhendipada, said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a public meeting at Chhendipada on Monday after laying the foundation stone of a permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Subhadra area, Pradhan said the land acquisition for coal mining in Angul is very easy unlike in other parts of the country.

“So coal companies should give priority to the interest of the people in terms of compensation and employment. What the MCL has done in Talcher should not be repeated in Chhendipada,” the minister exhorted.

He predicted that in the next few years Talcher and Chhendipada will together produce 250 MT of coal per year. So far Nalco and Jindal have started two coal mines in Chhendipada area. Two more belonging to MCL and Singareni will start mining from their allotted mines very soon.

Urging people to stress on education and skill development, the minister asked the youth of the area to utilise the opportunities being provided by the ministry.

Every year, the district gets 1,000 crore in terms of DMF on coal mines. But the fund must be implemented properly, the minister stressed, disclosing that Angul industrial district, contributes a whopping `60,000 crore to state exchequer in terms of revenue.

Coal Minister Prahallad Joshi and the Coal India chairman PM Prasad addressed the gathering virtually in presence of MCL CMD Uday A Kaole.

Earlier on the day, Pradhan attended the foundation laying ceremony of Amrit Bharat stations by PM Modi at Talcher railway station.

Funds for Talcher-Angul loop line has been sanctioned and once complete, Talcher will be a focal point in railway network by linking western to eastern and northern Odisha, asserted Pradhan while speaking to the gathering. He thanked the PM for laying the foundation of 52 railway bridges and 21 railway stations costing about `2,300 crore.

On the criticism levelled by BJD leadership that he has not contributed to Talcher’s development, Pradhan said he does not need a certificate from anybody about his work, “It is the people of Talcher who will judge my work, none else,” he stated.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan and senior railway officials were present on the occasion.