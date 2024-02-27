Man who hacked neighbour in Odisha's Balikuda held from Chennai

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery of a 44-year-old woman, who was brutally hacked to death in Balikuda a week back, by arresting the prime accused from Chennai.

Additional SP Amarendra Panda said the 36-year-old accused Bikram Biswal of Ogerpur village killed his neighbour Mania Biswal over a land dispute. Bikram had a long-standing dispute with Mania and her family members over a piece of land. On February 19, he forcibly entered Mania’s house with sharp weapons at around midnight when she along with her son Rakesh Biswal (23) and his daughter-in-law Subhadra (19) was asleep. He mercilessly hacked the trio, leaving them critically injured.

The next morning, Mania’s body was found in the village pond. Rakesh and his wife were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. After committing the crime, the accused fled to Chennai where he is employed in a private company.

During investigation, police found that Rakesh, who also worked in Chennai, had returned to the village a week before the incident. Rakesh told police about his family’s dispute with Bikram. He also revealed that he had met Bikram at Chennai railway station and informed him that he was going to Ogerpur for some days.

Panda said police became suspicious when Bikram’s cellphone was found to be switched off. A police team went to Chennai to gather information about him. It was found that the accused had come to Ogerpur a few days after Rakesh reached the village. After the murder, he had returned to Chennai.

Bikram was arrested on Sunday and brought to Jagatsinghpur. He was produced in court. Investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the crime.