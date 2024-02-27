Odisha: Leak of Maths question paper alleged; Board of Secondary Educations denies

CUTTACK: Amid allegations of English paper leak, the question paper of mathematics of the ongoing high school certificate (HSC) examination allegedly went viral on social media on Monday.

As per the allegation, before the examination for mathematics concluded on the day, both C and D sets of the question paper went viral on social media at several places in the state including Keonjhar district.

After emerging from the examination halls, some students claimed the C and D sets of the paper that had gone viral had exactly the same questions which they had answered. “We had received sets C and D of the question paper. The questions we answered in the exam hall are exactly the same as the ones that went viral,” said a few examinees in Cuttack.

The students said instead of conducting the examination again which would put pressure on them, the Board should punish the staff or students responsible for the question paper leak.

However, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha refuted the allegation. “There is no evidence of any question paper leak so far. It seems to be an act of some miscreants with the intention of misleading students and malign the image of the Board. We however have asked district education officer of Keonjhar to look into the issue,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

However, the students’ parents were not convinced with the clarification. “If the allegation of the question paper going viral is false and some miscreants are trying to mislead students and tarnish the image of Board, then why are the BSE authorities not taking action by lodging a complaint with cyber police,” said some parents.