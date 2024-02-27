Odisha man in 60s beaten to death by wife during fight

BERHAMPUR: A 63-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife after an argument at Mardipanka village within Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as Netra Majhi. Netra’s wife and accused Subhanti Majhi (60) has been taken into custody.

Sources said the elderly couple had a heated argument over some issue in the night. The altercation took an ugly turn when Subhanti started raining blows and kicks on Netra. She reportedly continued to assault her husband till the latter fell down on the floor and became unconscious.

Neighbours raised an alarm on hearing the loud screams coming from the elderly couple’s home. On being informed, police reached the spot and found Netra lying dead in the house.

On Monday, police sent Netra’s body to the hospital for autopsy and took Subhanti into custody for interrogation. Daringbadi IIC Anand Chandra Patra said preliminary investigation suggests Netra was beaten to death.

However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives.

The accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, Patra added.