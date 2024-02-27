Odisha: Sans Notified Area Council status, Bamra residents threaten poll boycott, to stage stir

SAMBALPUR: While the state government announced formation of 34 new Notified Area Council (NACs) in 20 districts ahead of the general elections, the exclusion of Bamra town under Sambalpur district from the list has triggered severe resentment among the locals here. Peeved, the residents have threatened to boycott polls.

President of Bamra Nagarik Committee, Durga Prasad Mishra said as per the last census of 2011, Bamra has a population of more than 10,000. This apart, in terms of every other service, Bamra fulfils all the criteria to become an NAC. “But it is disheartening that the government so easily overlooked Bamra and selected the 34 other places which perhaps are still behind Bamra in many aspects,” he said.

Mishra informed that, Bamra has a wide road connectivity. Due to the continuous efforts of the locals, many major trains now have stoppages at Bamra Railway Station. Similarly, the nearest airport is just 40 km away from the town.

“We have several other infrastructure as well. We have 15 schools, four high schools and even colleges, a block office, tehsil office, DFO office and many other important government offices here. Bamra is also a hub for many trading activities today and the population has definitely doubled up since last census,” he added.

Stating that the people of Bamra have been trying for NAC status since around last one decade and the same has been conveyed to the state government time and again, Mishra threatened that residents will boycott the forthcoming polls for the neglect meted to them. “We have resolved that the entire Gobindpur (Bamra) panchayat will boycott polls in the upcoming general elections,” Mishra warned.

This apart, to draw the attention of the government the Bamra Nagarik Committee has called for a 12-hour bandh on Wednesday. All the government offices, educational institutions, financial institutions, business establishments will remain closed during the bandh.