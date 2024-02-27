Odisha: Woman and minor son killed by nephew for opposing affair with sister-in-law

BERHAMPUR: A week after a woman and her minor son were found murdered inside their house at Chudialanji village in Ganjam’s Jarada, police on Monday arrested the deceased’s nephew and sister-in-law for their involvement in the crime.

The accused are G Debendra Reddy (28) and D Gunnama (23). Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said D Neelabeni (35) and her 7-year-old son D Rushi of Chudialanji were found dead at their home under mysterious circumstances on February 18. As their house was locked from inside, it was initially believed to be a case of suicide. However, circumstantial evidence and blood stains indicated that the mother-son duo was murdered.

Vivek said basing on the complaint of Neelabeni’s husband D Mohan Reddy, police registered a case and started investigation. During probe, it was found that Neelabeni’s nephew Debendra was having an affair with her sister-in-law Gunnama.

When Neelabeni found out about the affair, she opposed it and asked Debendra and Gunnama to end the relationship immediately. She also threatened to disclose the matter before other family members. A week before her murder, she even had a quarrel with the accused duo over the issue. Debendra along with Gunnama then hatched a plan to eliminate Neelabeni who lived with her son as Mohan worked outside the state. On February 18, Gunnama visited Neelabeni’s house and secretly opened the lock of the staircase door which led to the terrace. Late in the night, Debendra climbed on to the terrace and entered the house when Neelabeni and her son were sleeping.

First he murdered the woman by stangulating her. When Rushi woke up and saw him committing the crime, Debendra also smothered him to death. After committing the crime, he escaped through the terrace.

The SP said during interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.