Similipal Tiger Reserve gets over Rs 12.46 crore for procurement of guns

BARIPADA: In a bid to enhance security measures for the protection of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district and surrounding forests, the state government has allocated funds exceeding Rs 12.46 crore for the acquisition of firearms.

Firearms such as Excaliber 5.56 mm rifles, 12 bore Pump Action Guns and 9 mm Auto Pistols have been procured to fortify the defence not only of the STR but also of forests spanning Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, and other districts. The decision follows the tragic incident last year when a forester and forest guard were fatally attacked by armed poachers within the Similipal Tiger Reserve, raising concern.

The regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni revealed that the State Government has allocated funds specifically for the procurement of arms, amounting to Rs 12,468,750.

A total of 269 guns have been allocated which will be distributed among security personnel across various divisions, encompassing Balasore Wildlife, Karanjia, Baripada, STR South Wildlife, STR North Wildlife, Rairangpur, and Keonjhar divisions.

Gogineni emphasised that while some arms have already been distributed to security personnel and ex-army personnel stationed at vulnerable points within the STR, the remainder will be provided by the end of March, pending the completion of training sessions on firearm usage.