Bargarh farmers hit streets over crop insurance delay

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh on Tuesday staged protest and took to the streets demanding quick disbursal of insurance money for crop damage due to cyclone Michuang-induced rains in December last year.

A large number of farmers under the aegis of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan took out a rally to the district collector’s office where they staged agitation over their demand. The Sangathan is an association of farmers from 12 blocks of Bargarh district.

In the morning, the farmers gathered at Nisamani high school field in Bargarh town and marched to the district collectorate shouting slogans. Subsequently, the agitators gheraoed the collector’s office.

The farmers claimed the administration submitted a report to the state government stating that paddy crops over 41,000 hectare (ha) of land suffered over 33 per cent damage due to the rains. However, the insurance company has so far disbursed crop damage claims for only over 400 ha of land.