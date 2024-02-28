CM lays foundation for revamp of Barabati stadium

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the renovation and redevelopment of the historic Barabati stadium at Cuttack and VSS cricket stadium in Sambalpur.

The chief minister said the Barabati stadium will be redeveloped into a world-class sports complex with all the modern facilities, in partnership with BCCI, OCA and corporates. Considering the legacy of the stadium, the iconic clock tower will be conserved as a heritage structure. Besides, the VSS stadium in Sambalpur will be expanded and developed with the best cricket facilities for the sportspersons in the region, he added.

Naveen also inaugurated cricketing facilities at Berhampur Sports Complex, Shree Jagannath Cricket Stadium and Women’s Cricket Academy at Puri, Sports Complex in Jajpur and cricket ground at Jharsuguda. He also dedicated 41 cricket academies developed across the state by the OCA.

The chief minister stated that the stadium in Berhampur will be named as Mahatma Gandhi Cricket Stadium, in memory of Gandhiji’s visit to this place during the freedom movement. Besides, an integrated sports complex will be developed at Sitalapalli in Berhampur.