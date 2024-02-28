Double bonanza: Interest-free loans for SHGs up to Rs 10 lakhs

Naveen said this year, the SHG members of Mission Shakti have received a loan of Rs 15,000 crore and in the next 5 years, they will be provided with loans worth Rs 75,000 crore.

“The state government is always working for the development of women. Members of Mission Shakti are associated with the making of a new Odisha and they are partners of the transformed Odisha. The SHGs have now become small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Mission Shakti, Sujata Raut Karthikeyan said the interest-free loan system has strengthened the hands of mothers and empowered them financially.

Over 1,000 products including brooms, sarees, cane work sofas, household items, millet products, Pattachitra, Kandhamal turmeric etc., produced by the Mission Shakti members will be available in the bazaar.