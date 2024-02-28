Ex-Fiancee challenges closure of sexual harassment case against Tirtol MLA, seeks justice in Court

JAGATSINGHPUR : Somalika Dash, ex- fiancee of Tirtol MLA Bijay Sankar Das, filed a protest petition in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Jagatsinghpur, on Tuesday appealing to reopen a case that was previously closed by local police. Dash challenged the police’s final report, which declared the allegations of sexual harassment and cheating against MLA Das as baseless and false.

Dash had alleged that she was subjected to regular sexual harassment by the MLA and filed an FIR against him at Jagatsinghpur police station on June 18, 2022. She accused him of betrayal, sexual harassment, and cheating.

The police initially registered a case against the MLA under various sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, but had not included Section 376 (rape). Subsequently, Dash sought the intervention of the Orissa High Court, leading to the registration of a fresh case against MLA Das and his family members in March 2023.