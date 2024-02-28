Fishermen protest seeking diesel subsidy, compensation during fishing ban period

BHUBANESWAR: Members of fishermen community from coastal districts on Tuesday staged a massive protest here demanding fulfilment of their six-point charter of demands that included fuel subsidy, compensation for the fishing ban period as well was a welfare fund for them.

Wearing blue caps and holding blue flags, the fishermen under the banner of Odisha State Fishermen Federation gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here in thousands and staged a protest.

They alleged that the government has been turning a blind eye to their legitimate needs and concerns.

State Fishermen Federation leader Srikant Parida said most fishermen in the state are finding it extremely difficult to purchase diesel at `94 per litre for operating their fishing boats. Though nearly seven coastal states are providing diesel subsidy to their fishermen, Odisha is yet to consider it, he alleged.

With the state imposing a ban on fishing along the coasts for three months from April 15 to June 14 to facilitate breeding of Olive Ridley turtles, the fisher community sought compensation for the period, citing impact on their livelihood. Their demands also included social security for 12 lakh fishermen families in the state.

The protesters said all families from their community should be included in the public distribution system (PDS) and extended benefits of other social security schemes. Besides, the government should immediately create a fishermen welfare fund to support them and their families.

The agitators also sought government intervention to check release of chemical effluents from industrial units into the sea and curb the high-handedness of Forest department and coast guard officials.