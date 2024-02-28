Four hospitals to be redeveloped at Rs 3,360 crore

BHUBANESWAR: After SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack, which is being developed as an AIIMS plus institution, the state government has decided to upgrade MKCG MCH at Berhampur, VIMSAR at Burla, Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and Acharya Harihar PG Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack at an estimated cost of Rs 3,360 crore.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposals for expansion of MKCG MCH, VIMSAR, RGH and AHPGIC at the cost of Rs 850 crore, Rs 950 crore, Rs 660 crore and Rs 900 crore, respectively.

Health department sources said the AHPGIC campus is being planned for 1,000 clinical beds, hostels for 125 PG students and 125 senior residents besides five VIP guest houses in a single block. In phase-1, the tender will be floated for 680 beds, 250 hostel beds and five VIP guest houses. The remaining 170 beds will be added in phase-II.

The master plan for expansion of MKCG MCH has been prepared for 2,500 beds, including the existing 1,583 beds. A state-of-the-art trauma care centre, burn care unit, dental college, cancer wing expansion and PG department expansion have been included in the plan.

Though the master plan of MKCG has been prepared for three phases, the tender will be floated for phase-1. As per the proposal, foundation will be designed for two separate 12-storey buildings for the UG boys’ hostel and other hostels and guest houses keeping in mind the future expansion plan.

The RGH campus will have 800 beds in two phases. In phase-1, the hospital will have an additional 400 beds, including new OPD and a 100-bed critical care centre. A trauma centre and super specialty hospital will also come up in a phased manner.

Similarly, VIMSAR will get three campuses in an integrated manner. The teaching hospital, burn unit, trauma care unit, cancer wing etc., will be expanded. All residential buildings, hostels and paramedical institutions have been planned. Health secretary Shalini Pandit has urged the managing director of OBCC Ltd to take initiatives for execution of the projects at the earliest.

