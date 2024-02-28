‘Not out of syllabus but choice deficit in physics paper’

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has refuted the allegation by students that questions of physics paper in the ongoing annual examination were out of syllabus. However, it has admitted that one of the questions was from the syllabus meant for ex-regular students.

Examination controller Ashok Kumar Nayak clarified this at a media conference on Tuesday. “The question paper was prepared combining the syllabus of both ex-regular (2021 batch) and regular (2022 batch) students. The regular students had to attend all seven questions in section 2 of the paper and one among them was from the syllabus of ex-regular students. The students will get grace marks for that particular part as per the existing provision only if they have attempted these questions,” Nayak informed.

Nayak also admitted to a choice deficit in the question paper. “In section 3 of the paper, three questions of two marks were without any choice, and there was a choice deficit in another question carrying three marks. Similar problem was seen in two more questions carrying five and four marks, respectively. In total, there was a choice deficit for 19 marks,” he said.

Around 95 per cent of students have performed well and they will not face any issue with the evaluation, Nayak asserted adding, there was no problem with the questions for ex-regular students. The results will be out by May 15, he added.