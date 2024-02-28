Odisha: One dies in road accident, another buried alive at construction site

BERHAMPUR/BHAWANIPATNA: Two persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries in separate mishaps in Ganjam and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday.

In Ganjam, one Ramnath Paraja (52) of Koraput died after an auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck on the Digapahandi-Aska road at Rajapur Chowk. Sources said in the morning, a group of labourers from Boipariguda in Koraput arrived at Digapahandi to work in a brick kiln near Pattapur village. Five members of the group including Paraja hired an auto-rickshaw to go to their workplace.

On way, a truck loaded with plastic pipes rammed into their three-wheeler. All the five passengers including two women and the driver suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) by locals.