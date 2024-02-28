Protests erupt in Odisha over non-declaration of NAC status; bandhs disrupt life in Balasore, Kalahandi

We urge the BJD government to heed our demand within a week. Failure to do so will compel not only outfit activists but residents across the 28 panchayats to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” warned the activists.

Similarly, a 12-hour bandh called by M Rampur Banik Sangh protesting non-fulfilment of their demand to include M Rampur as an NAC, affected traffic movement and day-to-day activities.

Prasanta Samantrai, secretary of the Banik Sangh, asserted the agitation would escalate with the support of all sections of the public. A memorandum addressed to the chief minister was handed over to the block development officer (BDO) in M Rampur. “The simmering discontent among people would reflect in the upcoming election and prove the BJD costly,” he added.

Even residents of Junagarh, a 54-year-old NAC with a rich historical and cultural heritage, have expressed their anger for not upgrading it to a municipality. Narla also finds itself embroiled in discontent, as it was not declared an NAC despite local expectations. In Dharamgarh and Junagarh, regular agitation has persisted for the establishment of a new district comprising six blocks of the Dharamgarh subdivision over the past two years.

Opposition parties like the BJP and Congress are capitalising on these grievances, making it a challenging time for the ruling BJD in these constituencies.