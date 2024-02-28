Six-year-old girl raped in Odisha, accused youth at large

JEYPORE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district on Monday. The 25-year-old accused, Deepak Harijan, is on the run after committing the crime.

Sources said the girl’s father works as a mason while her mother is a daily wager. As the accused was their neighbour, he used to frequently visit their house and shower love and affection on the girl. On Monday, the minor was with her mother when Deepak visited their house again. He reportedly lured the girl on the pretext of showing her cartoons in his mobile phone and took her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

On returning home, the girl told her mother about the incident and complained of pain in her private parts. Her father came home from work in the evening and took her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Jeypore for treatment. However, the hospital staff asked him to lodge a complaint with the local police first.