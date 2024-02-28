Six-year-old girl raped in Odisha, accused youth at large

JEYPORE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district on Monday. The 25-year-old accused, Deepak Harijan, is on the run after committing the crime.
Sources said the girl’s father works as a mason while her mother is a daily wager. As the accused was their neighbour, he used to frequently visit their house and shower love and affection on the girl. On Monday, the minor was with her mother when Deepak visited their house again. He reportedly lured the girl on the pretext of showing her cartoons in his mobile phone and took her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.
On returning home, the girl told her mother about the incident and complained of pain in her private parts. Her father came home from work in the evening and took her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Jeypore for treatment. However, the hospital staff asked him to lodge a complaint with the local police first.
Accordingly, the father filed an FIR in Jeypore Mahila police station late in the night and the girl was sent to the DHH for medical examination. On Tuesday, she was taken to a Jeypore-based shelter home.
The minor’s father alleged that the accused had also sexually assaulted his daughter a month back. But the girl had not revealed it. “As Deepak regularly visited our house, my daughter was well-acquainted with him. But we didn’t know his real motive. Police should provide us justice by arresting the accused,” he added.
Jeypore Mahila IIC Anita Kujur said basing on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case has been registered. The accused youth is on the run and a police team has been formed to nab him.
Teenager sexually assaulted
A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of Telia village within Panikoili police limits here on Monday. Police said the the survivor was alone in her house when accused Bijay Dalai (25) raped her. When her parents returned home, she narrated her ordeal to them following which a complaint was lodged in the police station.
The accused has fled from the village after committing the crime. Efforts are underway to nab him, said police.