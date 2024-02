BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over rising population of melanistic tigers in Similipal tiger reserve (STR), the Odisha government has sought permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to introduce tigresses from other landscapes to improve genetic diversity of big cats in the protected area.

Similipal is the only habitat in the world to have black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, a rare variant of the Royal Bengal Tiger. As per the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24 report released on Monday, 13 out of the 24 tigers camera trapped in Similipal are melanistic. The condition is due to melanism that results in dark pigmentation in skin.

PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) Susanta Nanda said black tiger is a phenotype that has occurred in Similipal primarily due to inbreeding. “Though it isn’t a threat for the big cats, we want to improve genetic diversity of this isolated tiger population. We have written to NTCA seeking its permission to introduce female tigers from other landscapes,” Nanda said.

The Forest department has found the greater Similipal corridor comprising Similipal, Hadagarh, Kuldiha is being frequently used by the big cats. More protection measures are being drawn up to safeguard this corridor, he said.