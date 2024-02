KORAPUT/JEYPORE : At least two workers were killed and another sustained critical injuries in a mishap at a construction site of Nalco in Damanjodi on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when they were busy in iron rod binding in a silo, which is a part of bauxite grinding package of the aluminium company’s expansion project.

Police sources said, five workers were carrying out the binding work when the rods fell on them. They were trapped under the heavy iron load leading to death of two on the spot. While one suffered serious injuries, two others, however, escaped without being hurt.

“The two workers had already succumbed by the time they were rescued with the help of a crane. One injured has been admitted in Damanjodi hospital. His condition is stated to be critical,” said sources.

Two workers crushed to death at Nalco’s Damanjodi project site

The deceased are Sama Rajabanshi (44) and Sanat Kunai (34) from Jharkhand. Though the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it was not immediately known whether the workers had used safety guards while carrying out the work.

Damanjodi police and CISF personnel rushed to the spot following information. Sunabeda sub-divisional police officer Manobrata Satapathy confirmed the death of two workers at the Nalco construction site. “A case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of mishap,” she said.

While Nalco executive director Sushil Kumar Padhee did not respond to the calls from TNIE, general manager (safety) Prabhat Kumar Das said the construction contractor had not taken any general work permit from the safety department.

Though the job was allotted to Zetwerk through tender process, a local Amulya Construction company is executing the work as sub-contract, sources said.

Assistant director of Factories and Boilers Biswajit Panigrahi will visit the spot on Wednesday, they added.