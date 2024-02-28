Woman ‘poisons’ around 40 animals and birds in revenge in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a distressing incident, a woman in Bakharpur village under the Tirtol police station, allegedly poisoned nearly 25 crows, 20 dogs and three cats in an act of revenge against the death of her pet goat on Tuesday. An FIR has been filed against the accused Dukhi Barik, 45, in connection with the incident.
According to sources, on Monday, a stray dog attacked her goat leading to its death. Unable to cope with the loss, Barik, is alleged to have taken revenge by adding poison to food and distributing it among the animals in the vicinity.
Tragically, the poisoned bait resulted in the deaths of approximately 25 crows, 20 dogs and three cats. On Tuesday morning, people found the carcass of the animals and birds scattered across Chatra Math, Bakharpur, Amirpur, and other areas falling within Tirtol police limits.
The incident sent shockwaves in the locality where residents expressed their outrage against the inhuman act.
The villagers led by Narayan Nanda from Bakharpur filed an FIR at the Tirtol police station, urging authorities to take action against Barik.
“We are sure she was hurt for her goat’s death. We saw goat meat strewn here and there and, are sure she served the meat of her dead goat mixed with poison to the animals. We saw her infuriated after her pet was attacked and it is her handiwork which will be proved after investigation,” he alleged.
Inspector-in-charge (IIC) Abhimanyu Nayak, said an investigation into the matter has begun and a case registered. “The dead animals have been sent for postmortem at the local veterinary hospital to determine the exact cause of death. At present, no arrests have been made,” he said.