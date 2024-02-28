Youth kills father in Odisha, burns body in house

SAMBALPUR: Sadar police arrested a 32-year-old youth on Tuesday for allegedly killing his father and disposing of the body by setting it on fire inside the house in Ghenupali late on Monday night.

Police said the accused Aditya Kumra committed the crime after being refused money by his father Lingaraj Kumra (60).

According to police, post his mother’s death, Aditya was staying with Lingaraj and both used to have arguments frequently. On Monday night, Aditya came home and demanded money from his father. As Lingaraj refused, a verbal duel ensued between the two. Subsequently, in a fit of rage, Aditya picked up a rock and smashed his father’s head killing him on the spot. Later, the accused in an attempt to dispose of the body, set it on fire and left it burning inside the house.

On Tuesday morning, a niece of the deceased got to know about the incident and lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, police rushed to the spot and and recovered the partially burned body and caught hold of the accused.

Official sources informed that the accused already has criminal antecedents.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Tophan Bag said, “The accused has been arrested. He will soon be produced in the court.”