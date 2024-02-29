Bill Gates conferred KISS Humanitarian Award

BHUBANESWAR: Co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates was conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award 2023 for his philanthropic work on Wednesday.

The award was presented by KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta to Gates at a special event here in acknowledgement of his unparalleled contributions to enhancing global health and education, and addressing climate change through innovative technology solutions aimed at reducing inequality.

Accepting the award, Gates expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and appreciated the transformative work of KISS. “KISS is an inspiring story. It is empowering thousands of boys and girls from indigenous roots. It is incredible to think 80,000 young people getting quality education and achieving success in life. It is always exciting to get a great education,” he said and advised students to think about how they can give back to the society.

He lauded Samanta’s vision and dedication to providing quality education to indigenous communities and highlighted the importance of civic engagement and a community-first approach to education.

Samanta said, awarding Bill Gates with the KISS Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2008, not only honours his exceptional contributions but also elevates the prestige of the recognition. “His acceptance sets a new benchmark for humanitarian work globally. It is a profound honour for us that Gates is joining the esteemed roster of our awardees,” he said.

Among others, Minister Counsellor Graham Mayer, US Embassy New Delhi, Frank Talluto, political officer Hyderabad, Ananth Sukesh, political advisor, US Embassy New Delhi and Srimali Kari, political specialist US Consulate, Hyderabad were present.