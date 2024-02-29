Odisha: Differently-abled son in tow, elderly blind man walks 12 km to seek PDS rice

BALANGIR: Sixty-five-year-old Sebara Khamari does not have eyesight but that has not made him blind to the hardships of his family which struggles to get two square meals a day without any earning member. It is this concern of Sebara that made him undertake an arduous journey for over 12 kilometre on feet, pushing his challenged son on a tricycle, to reach the Block Development Office (BDO) in Belpada to seek some more rice under PDS.

Sebara, who lost his sight, was the sole breadwinner for his family of seven till somtime back. Despite receiving 15 kg of PDS rice, which proved insufficient, he decided to accompany his disabled son, Bhishma, who relies on a tricycle for mobility, to the BDO office. And guiding the two was his five-year-old grandson Ritan, who along with Sebara pushed the tricycle under the scorching sun.

It was only after about 10 kilometre, their plight was noticed by local social activists Jitu Naik and Sipun Khamari who inquired the reason of the trio’s difficult journey. Responding, Sebara narrated his struggles, revealing that Bhishma became disabled in an accident two years ago, leaving him unable to work. With financial constraints, they had to send two of Bhishma’s sons to an ashram and his wife along with another son to work in another state to repay medical debts incurred for Bhishma’s treatment.

Left with no option to earn and fend for the family of three, Sebara sought assistance from the executive officer of Dumanhata panchayat, who helped them obtain a ration card for 15 kg of rice under PDS. However, since this wasn’t sufficient, Khamari decided to appeal directly to the BDO and supply officer for additional support and a new tricycle.

“Because I can’t see and Bhishma can’t walk, we took the help of our grandson who could guide us to the BDO office and help us reach the officials,” explained Sebara.

Contacted, assistant BDO Sarathi Sahu assured that Sebara, who receives old age pension and 15 kg rice will get the additional rice as per their needs. Even Bhishma would receive the necessary assistance, Sahu promised.