Odisha: 65-year-old man flees after raping minor girl

JAJPUR : In a shameful incident, a 65-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in a village under Brahmabarada police limits in Jajpur district. Though the incident took place on Tuesday, it came to the fore after the father of the 13-year-old girl filed a complaint with the local police on Wednesday.

The accused Adikanda Behera happens to be the neighbour of the victim, police said.

According to the complaint, a marriage ceremony was being conducted at the village on Tuesday. Being asked by her mother, the girl went to the house of the accused to accompany his wife to participate in the wedding lunch on Tuesday afternoon. When the victim reached the accused’s house, he was alone in his house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused bolted the door of his house from inside and committed the crime. The man also threatened the minor girl with dire consequence if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint further stated.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her mother. As the marriage function was being conducted near their house on the day, the family members filed a complaint against the accused on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Medical examination of the girl has also been conducted, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the accused fled the village after committing the crime. However, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, police stated.